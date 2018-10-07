Two teens in custody for manslaughter following shooting death of McLoud teen, police say

MCLOUD, Okla. – Two teens have been placed into custody for manslaughter following the shooting death of a McLoud teen last week.

According to officials, a 15-year-old female and male teen were taken into custody over the weekend in connection to Kaylen Thomas’ death.

Thomas was shot in the head around 5 p.m. on October 5 in a McLoud neighborhood just north of the high school. She was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City where she later died.

School officials told News 4 on Friday that Thomas was a student at McLoud High School.

Mcloud Police Chief Tom Pringle said a gun was recovered at the scene, and that several people were inside the home during the time of the shooting. Pringle said all of the witnesses are juveniles.

Police say they still have several interviews to conduct, and that the incident is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details.