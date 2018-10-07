× Washed out railroad leaves OU/Texas fans stranded in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. – Fans heading home on the Heartland Flyer from OU/Texas weekend found themselves stuck in Ardmore, OK.

According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe, train tracks near Gene Autry were impassable after rain caused the track to washout. Trains scheduled to use the route were held at nearby stations as crews repaired to track.

Passengers held in Ardmore were informed that buses would be picking them up and bringing them back to Oklahoma City.

Amtrak confirmed buses picked passengers up in Ardmore around 10:30 p.m. and will have a three hour commute back to the Santa Fe Depot.