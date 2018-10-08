Ada man arrested in shooting death of neighbor

ADA, Okla. – An Ada man who allegedly shot his neighbor during an argument was arrested last week.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened October 4 in Ada on County Road 3536 after KC Cole, 32, and his neighbor, Lane Scott, 28 got into an argument.

KXII reports an affidavit stated that “Cole and Scott’s girlfriend had been arguing for a couple of weeks over her pit bull running loose.”

Cole told investigators he was inside his truck when Scott approached him to talk about the dog. Scott allegedly punched Cole, who then reached for a gun and shot it about six times at Scott.

Scott was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but he later died from his injuries.

A neighbor told KXII that their housing area has restrictions on animals and weapons.

Cole was arrested and booked into the Pontotoc County jail on one count of first-degree manslaughter and shooting with intent to kill.

Authorities say he stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.