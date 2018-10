Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Lion dancers from Saint Andrew's greeted all creatures big and small, along with their owners, for the annual pet blessing service at Saint Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.

Dogs, cats and even exotic animals were blessed with holy water when pets and owners were invited to the altar.

The church annually commemorates St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, with the celebration of our four-legged family members.