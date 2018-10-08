Bank employee facing embezzlement charge after allegedly stealing from customers

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say an employee at an Oklahoma bank is in hot water after allegedly taking thousands of dollars in cash from customers’ accounts.

Investigators told FOX 23 that David William Brooks used customer information to make online payments to his credit card accounts.

Authorities say the investigation began when several customers at TTCU Federal Credit Union noticed money missing from their accounts. After receiving complaints, the bank completed an internal audit, which found unauthorized transactions on four customer accounts.

When bank officials confronted Brooks, he admitted that his son was having legal trouble, adding that attorney fees are expensive. He ultimately admitted to using the customers’ banking information to pay for his credit card.

In all, authorities say Brooks took almost $5,000 from the customers. TTCU Federal Credit Union reimbursed the customers for the money that was taken.

Brooks is now facing a charge of embezzlement by an employee.