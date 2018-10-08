Construction on proposed roundabout delayed in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Construction on a proposed roundabout in Oklahoma County has been delayed.

County commissioners began looking at N.W. 178th and Meridian in Oklahoma County following four serious wrecks in 2016.

“You’ve got people heading south for work and kids heading north for school. Everybody’s in a hurry,” Doug Brown told News 4 in 2016. “I think it just compounds the issue. I’ve seen two in the past week.”

Officials decided to add a roundabout traffic circle at N.W. 178th and Meridian, which will include a lower speed limit and bumper strips.

Initially, crews hoped to begin construction on the roundabout on Monday.

However, county officials decided to delay the project since the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is resurfacing other streets in the area.

Authorities say the crews will begin work on the roundabout after Portland reopens to traffic.