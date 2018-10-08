Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Cooking with Kyle: Healthy, nutritious apple snacks

Posted 4:30 pm, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:14PM, October 8, 2018

This recipe is a fantastic way to enjoy fall apples, and it’s easy, economical and nutritious! Whether it’s for the kiddos or adults, baked apple chips are a healthy alternative to potato chips or snacks with added sugar.

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples – use your favorite!

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees
  2. Horizontally slice apples in half
  3. Using melon baller, remove core and seeds from each half.
  4. Using pairing knife, mandolin or sharp knife, thinly slice apple into rounds or desired shapes
  5. Place apple slices on a baking sheet – may line with parchment if desired
  6. Bake for 30 minutes, turn slices over
  7. Bake for additional 30-45 minutes, or until slices are done to desired crispness
  8. Remove from oven and allow to cool
  9. Store in airtight container for up to two months