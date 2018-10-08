Cooking with Kyle: Healthy, nutritious apple snacks

This recipe is a fantastic way to enjoy fall apples, and it’s easy, economical and nutritious! Whether it’s for the kiddos or adults, baked apple chips are a healthy alternative to potato chips or snacks with added sugar.
Ingredients:
- 2 apples – use your favorite!
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 275 degrees
- Horizontally slice apples in half
- Using melon baller, remove core and seeds from each half.
- Using pairing knife, mandolin or sharp knife, thinly slice apple into rounds or desired shapes
- Place apple slices on a baking sheet – may line with parchment if desired
- Bake for 30 minutes, turn slices over
- Bake for additional 30-45 minutes, or until slices are done to desired crispness
- Remove from oven and allow to cool
- Store in airtight container for up to two months