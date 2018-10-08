Fairfax community cleaning up after possible tornado hits town 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Okla. - A small Oklahoma community is cleaning up after a possible tornado hit the town Sunday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, State Highway 18 had to be shut down due to damage. It has since been reopened, but troopers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Debris and downed power lines could be seen scattered across the town.

"I heard that some of the businesses that took the most damage were owned by the same people, so it's a double whammy for them to lose," said Lt. Phillip Ludwyck with OHP. "We got a convenience store gas station and a liquor store down the opposite end of the street, both of those have pretty significant damage."

Crews have restored power to the hospital and nursing home, and are working to restore power to the rest of the town.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fairfax is a town in northeast Oklahoma, which has about 1,300 people.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage.