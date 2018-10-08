Founders National Bank building being demolished in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Another mid-century landmark in Oklahoma City is being demolished.

On Monday morning, crews began tearing down the former Founders Bank, near N.W. Expressway and N. May Ave.

The football-shaped Founders National Bank building was built in 1964 and is anchored by two 50-foot exterior arches.

It was Bob Bowlby's first piece of work after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. It's also his only design in his hometown.

“My design and the subsequent building of the Founders National Bank building of 1964 is, I think, a one of a kind and interesting example of the contemporary Oklahoma architectural scene in its mid-century period and as such should be kept if at all possible as part of the architectural heritage of Oklahoma City. Surely, an effort could be made by the new owners to find some new and suitable usage of the building," Bowlby told News 4 in a statement in 2016.

After learning about plans to tear down the building, hundreds of Oklahomans signed a petition to keep the building in place.

