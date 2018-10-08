Guthrie police seeking information on man’s condition before, during and after hit-and-run injury accident 

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The Guthrie Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in gathering information on a man involved in a hit-and-run injury accident.

Police say on September 29, at around 2:30 a.m., Jurice Thomas was involved in a hit-and-run injury accident near N Drexel St. and E Harrison Ave.

Officials are looking for “anyone who could tell us about Mr. Thomas’ condition before, during and after the incident.”



If you have any information, call the Criminal Investigations Division at (405) 282-3535.