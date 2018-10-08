× “I buried 3 kids the same way, and it’s got to stop,” Counseling, support offered after shooting death of Oklahoma student

MCLOUD, Okla. – Days after a teenager was fatally shot inside a McLoud home, school officials said several surrounding districts have offered counseling and support.

McLoud Superintendent Steve Stanley said about 25 school counselors were available for students at their schools on Monday. Kaylen Thomas, 16, was killed Friday after she was shot in the head at a friend’s house.

“I went over into her [Thomas] first hour class today and helped walk over the whole class over to counselors because you got an empty chair there and that’s tough on kids,” Stanley said. “We’ve got them from Shawnee. We’ve got them from the Career Tech. We’ve got them from Bethel. We’ve had so many phone calls.”

Thomas was a sophomore at McLoud High School.

Doug Armstrong, head coach for the cross country and girl’s basketball teams, described Thomas as a devoted student and athlete. Armstrong said she was “a joy to coach.”

“I knew her from the basketball court to begin with. She, for the last three and half years, was a kid who would come to the gym, and had improved and had gotten better, a great teammate, a great kid,” Armstrong said. “We, as a basketball team, I stress family, family, family.”

Chief Tom Pringle with the McLoud Police Department confirms two teenagers were taken into custody for manslaughter over the weekend in connection to the shooting.

“From what I understand, the two that were arrested, from what I’ve heard — one is and one is not one of ours,” Stanley said. “I don’t know if it’s video games where you shoot somebody and they come back the next day – you don’t come back from this.”

Stanley said, unfortunately, this is not the district’s first time dealing with a student death.

“This is our third type of incident since I’ve been here — just of the same situation. I buried three kids the same way, and it’s got to stop,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to comprehend is how do I reach out, how do our faculty reach out to what’s going on at home on the weekends? Because our teachers worry about that.”

Police have not released other names related to the case as of Monday afternoon