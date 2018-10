× Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting near Okarche

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting near Okarche Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene just north of Okarche on U.S. Highway 81.

Canadian County officials say they were assisting with a pursuit in Grady County when shots were fired.

No law enforcement officers were hit, and it is unknown if anyone else was injured.

Authorities have not released any other details.