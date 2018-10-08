× Kevin Tway Wins First PGA Tour Event

Former Edmond North and Oklahoma State golfer Kevin Tway won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday, winning the Safeway Open in Napa, California, in a playoff against Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker.

Tway birdied the final two holes of the final round, then birdied three straight playoff holes, the last one to clinch the win.

Tway shot a final round 71 to finish at 14-under par and get into the three-man playoff.

Tway is the son of former OSU and PGA golfer Bob Tway.