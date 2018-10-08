Lincoln Riley Responds to Firing of Mike Stoops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the firing of Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator on Monday, a day after Stoops was dismissed from the position.

Riley responded to questions on the Big 12 teleconference Monday morning, saying it was a gut feeling on his part, and that OU needed a "different voice in the room" on defense.

Later in the day, Riley addressed the media face-to-face following practice.

Stoops had been in his 12th season as OU's defensive coordinator, his 7th in his second stint, with eight seasons as the head coach at Arizona between his time with the Sooners.

Riley announced Monday morning assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill would be the interim defensive coordinator, with defensive specialist Bob Diaco moving to coaching outside linebackers.

Oklahoma has this weekend off, before resuming the schedule October 20 at TCU.