Man arrested for murder after officers discover body inside Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a 911 call led officers to a body in Midwest City.

Early Saturday morning, dispatchers with the Midwest City Police Department received a hysterical 911 call from someone who said there was an emergency at the corner of Fairchild and W. Rickenbacker.

When officers arrived at 405 W. Rickenbacker, they found a man’s body inside the home.

Officials with the police department say that although the house was locked, officers could see a man lying on the floor of the home through a window.

Authorities forced their way inside the home and found 32-year-old Justin Wayne Arbgast dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives developed several leads and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Camron Bryan Callaway late Saturday evening.

Officials say that a weapon that matches the one used in the murder was found in Callaway’s vehicle.

“Our investigative team worked tirelessly to quickly identify and arrest Callaway who is now no longer a threat to society. We are unsure what the motive was in the killing but Arbgast and Callaway were acquaintances,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Callaway is being held on complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.