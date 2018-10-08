× Mike Stoops Issues Statement Day After Being Dismissed

Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops issued a statement the day after he was dismissed from the Sooners staff.

Stoops said, “My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard .

We wish nothing but continued success for the program.

I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top.

I have been very fortune to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships, while at Oklahoma.

My family and I, will forever be grateful for these opportunities and memories.

We believe this is part of God’s plan and look forward to new beginnings.”

Stoops was in his 12th season and his second stint as OU defensive coordinator before being fired following the Sooners’ 48-45 loss to Texas last Saturday.