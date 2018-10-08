Mike Stoops releases statement after being dismissed from OU football program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Following OU's loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry, Sooner fans learned that OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops had been dismissed from the program.

“I have great respect for Mike,” said OU head coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s a quality football coach, great man and a close friend. It became time for a change in our program and that happens sometimes in football, but we cannot lose sight of the accomplishments Mike had at Oklahoma. He was responsible for a lot of success and deserves the gratitude of everyone associated with Sooner football, not only for his role in the winning, but for coaching with integrity.”

The dismissal comes after Stoops’ Sooner defense gave up more than 500 yards of total offense in the 48-45 loss to Texas over the weekend. It was the most points the Longhorns have ever scored in the Red River Rivalry.

On Monday, Stoops released the following statement on Twitter:

"My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard. We wish nothing but continued success for the program. I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top. I have been very fortunate to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships, while at Oklahoma. My family and I, will forever be grateful for these opportunities and memories. We believe this is part of God's plan and look forward to new beginnings."

Stoops has been OU’s defensive coordinator since 2012, after spending eight seasons as the Arizona head coach, following his first stint at OU as defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003.

35.222567 -97.439478