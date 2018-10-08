× New Kids On The Block 2019 tour to make stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calling all New Kids On The Block fans! The band has announced their 2019 tour, The MixTape Tour, will be making a stop in Oklahoma City.

The band will be touring with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer.

Starting on May 2, the tour will embark on its three-month journey, making stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

The tour will stop in Oklahoma City on May 18, 2019, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting October 12.

Click here for more information.