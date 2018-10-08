Officials identify man killed in metro flea market shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the man shot and killed at a flea market over the weekend.

On October 6, just after 3 p.m., police say two vendors or employees at Karen’s Ultimate Treasures Flea Market, near 44th and Bryant, got into a fight when one pulled a gun and fatally shot the other.

The victim of the shooting was identified as 51-year-old Domeneco Massey by police on Monday.

Massey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

“We still have to figure out exactly what this physical confrontation was,” said Lt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police. “Whether or not there might be a self defense claim or whether or not one took undue advantage of the other.”

The shooter was interviewed and released pending the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.