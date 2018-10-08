OKC-County Health Department to host free family fun festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will host a free family fun festival this weekend!

Families can enjoy outdoor games, door prizes, free food, snow cones, inflatables, face painting, outdoor games and toddler games. You can also see the OKC Dodger’s Blue Crue and Mascot Brix, visit the Thunder trailer and even meet some of the OKC Energy FC players.

There will be more than 60 groups participating and a car show in front of the new Southern Oaks Learning and Wellness Campus at 6728 South Hudson.

The festival will be held on October 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6818 South Walker in the Southern Oaks Park.

Overflow parking will be available at the Southern Oaks Library at 6900 South Walker, Southern Oaks United Pentecostal Church at 6501 South Walker, God of No Limits Church at 7200 South Walker and Trinity Church of the Nazarene at 7301 South Walker.

Event officials say all of the parking lots are just a short walk away from Southern Oaks Park.