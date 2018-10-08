Oklahoma singer using music video to bring attention to community

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma singer has teamed up with city leaders to use her musical talents to bring attention to the city.

The City of Guthrie teamed up with Oklahoma singer and songwriter Maggie McClure to create a promotional music video for her original song “Coming Home.”

“Maggie’s song really captures how we feel about our town,” says City Manager Leroy Alsup. “Whether you’ve lived here all your life, returned home after a few years away, or you’re a first time visitor, we think this is a special place. It was important for us to express that feeling with just the right artistic sentiment, and Coming Home sure does that.”

The city says it will use the music video to help attract young professionals to the city, as well as promote community events.

“Guthrie has a very special place in my heart and I am so excited to partner with the city on this project,” says McClure. “I am truly honored to have my song featured, and to represent Guthrie on a local, regional, national and international level.”