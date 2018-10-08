× OSBI: Arrest made in Murray State College rape investigation

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, an arrest has been made in an alleged rape that happened at Murray State College in Tishomingo.

OSBI officials say they were requested to assist in the investigation on October 3 by Tishomingo police.

An investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Dakotah Martin, who was a Murray State student.

Martin was booked into Johnston County jail on one count of first-degree rape, and is scheduled to appear in court on October 10.

Authorities have not released any other details.