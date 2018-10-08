Police investigate shooting outside Enid home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Police continue their investigation into exactly what happened when a man was shot outside a west Enid home.

Police received the 911 call around 7 on Friday morning from a woman saying they woke up to find a man sitting in their kitchen.

“This guy that we know is like, has been really whacked out on drugs or something for the last two days, and we just woke up to get the kids ready for school and everything and he’s like sitting in our house,” said the woman who called 911.

She told police the man wouldn’t leave the house. They eventually got him outside but said he still wouldn’t leave.

“Okay, and you told him to leave?” the dispatcher asked her. “Yes, and he wouldn’t and he was watching us through our kitchen window. We were like, leave, you just need to leave,” she told the 911 dispatcher.

That’s when the homeowner went outside with a gun.

“My boyfriend just came in, and he said he needs an ambulance now,” the caller said.

“Fired two shots. First one the homeowner said was a warning shot while the subject was charging him. Fired again, striking the suspect,” said Sgt. Eric Reddick with the Enid Police Department.

Tripper Williams, 35, was hit in the shoulder. He was taken to OU Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

“You know, I get it, you have a right to defend your house and everything, but the whole fact that he was already out of the house,” said Williams’ best friend, Drifter Ballard. “Just lock your door, and wait for the cops. I don’t understand why he had to go outside and pursue him.”

Ballard said Williams is an army veteran who suffers from PTSD but he was doing just fine on medication.

The homeowner called Williams an acquaintance, but Ballard said they were actually friends and had been together the night before the shooting.

“It was a regular occurrence for him to go to his house after bar closing time,” Ballard said.

Williams has been sedated in ICU since the shooting. But, his friends are hoping, once he wakes up, he’ll be able to tell his side of the story.

“Maybe he can enlighten us on maybe something that was going on between them that hasn’t been shed to light yet,” Ballard said.

The homeowner did not want to speak to us on camera but told us he felt Williams was mentally unstable and he was a definite threat to himself, his wife and three kids who were all home at the time.

The police said they will turn over their investigation to the district attorney, who will ultimately decide if the homeowner will face any charges. So far, he has not been arrested.