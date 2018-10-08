Police investigating attempted burglary of southwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two people who may know something about an attempted burglary in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Sept. 27, officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of S.W. 122nd following an attempted break-in.

According to the police report, the victim told police that she heard a knock at the door and could see a man and woman at her front door. She says she didn’t know who they were, so she decided not to answer the door.

A short time later, the victim says the man began trying to pry open the locked screen door.

At that point, the victim screamed and scared them off. The pair eventually left in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with heavy damage to the rear.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.