× Postal workers rally against plan to privatize U.S. Postal Service

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some postal workers in Oklahoma City didn’t rest on their day off on Monday. Instead, they took to the streets to sound the alarm and send a message to government leaders in Washington, D.C.

Postal employees chanted and handed out flyers in Oklahoma City, while holding signs reading “U.S. Mail is Not For Sale.”

The Oklahoma City rally was just one of more than 140 across the country, bringing attention to the Trump Administration’s proposed plan to privatize the U.S. Postal Service.

Letter carriers say they’re not only worried about losing their jobs, but what the change could mean for their customers.

“Sorry but delivering mail to rural areas just isn’t profitable, so you’re looking in cutbacks in mail delivery. You have senior citizens that don’t rely on the internet age to get their mail. They rely on those hard copy letters and magazines that come in the mail,” said David Miller, with National Association of Letter Carriers.

In April, President Trump created a task force to study the post office and its business model, which Trump says needs to be restructured to prevent a “taxpayer-funded bailout.”

The White House says the last time the USPS recorded a profit was more than a decade ago.

The task force was scheduled to release its findings in August, but that hasn’t happened yet.