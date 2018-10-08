Rescue crews searching for 2 missing swimmers near Tishomingo creek

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Rescue crews are still searching for two teenagers who disappeared while swimming at a creek near Tishomingo.

Johnston County EMS Director Kenny Powers told KXII that a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were last heard from Sunday afternoon when they texted friends that they were going swimming at Pennington Creek.

When the teens didn’t come home Sunday night, emergency crews rushed to the creek.

So far, rescue crews found a car belonging to one of the boys, along with their cell phones and car keys. They also found footprints from the car to the creek.

However, officials have not been able to find the teens.