Suspect in stolen truck killed in officer-involved shooting near Okarche

OKARCHE, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a suspect in a stolen truck was shot and killed by law enforcement near Okarche.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said the suspect stole a truck from a Braum’s Dairy Farm in Tuttle Monday morning.

A chase started when Union City police spotted the truck; they then requested help from Canadian County in the pursuit.

West said the truck went through Okarche going 60 miles per hour.

Once the suspect drove down Highway 81, speeds reached 100 miles per hour. West said the driver was passing other cars on the shoulder when he lost control and crashed in the center median.

Deputies shot the tires of the truck to prevent the suspect from driving off, West said.

That’s when the suspect got out of the truck with a gun and five Canadian County deputies opened fire.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take control of the investigation. The deputies involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.