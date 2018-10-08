× Texas doctor accused in overdose deaths pleads guilty to federal charges

SHERMAN, Texas – A Texas doctor has agreed to spend the next two decades in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug distribution and fraud violations.

In July of 2017, Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Diamond began issuing prescriptions for drugs like hydrocodone and morphine to patients for no legitimate medical purpose.

As a result, prosecutors say seven patients died as a result of an overdose. Authorities say three of the deaths occurred in Texas, while the other four patients lived in Oklahoma.

The patients in Oklahoma were from Ardmore, Idabel, Hugo and Yukon.

According to KXII, Diamond pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution and fraud violations. He agreed to a sentence of 20 years in federal prison, waived his right to appeal and forfeited his DEA registration number.

“Physicians like Dr. Diamond have been fueling the opioid crisis in this country,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “The number of pills that he was putting out on the street was shocking. And in this case, death was linked to those pills. Undoubtedly, others’ addictions were worsened, and families suffered as a result. To reduce the impact of opioids, doctors have to take their obligations seriously, and if they don’t, there will be more prosecutions like this.”