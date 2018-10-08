× Variety Care Receives Grant for Dramatic Performance Improvement Collaborative Project

Variety Care announced today it has received a $50,000 grant from Telligen Community Initiative (TCI), an Iowa-based private charitable foundation. These funds will support the organization’s implementation of the CA Dramatic Performance Improvement (DPI) model, an advanced training approach aimed at increasing patient access and capacity.

The DPI model is a cutting-edge collaborative training approach that teaches best practices of work processes to improve productivity, develop teamwork, and optimize the use of technology wisely. The model is known for its efficiency and for yielding immediate results. The model will be introduced to Variety Care’s three largest clinics: Straka Terrace, Variety Care Lafayette, and Variety Care at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.

“Support from the Telligen Community Initiative will ultimately help us achieve our mission of offering quality, affordable health care to all Oklahomans,” CEO Lou Carmichael said. “This award will assist Variety Care as we establish a model of care that directly benefits the increasing number of individuals and families who trust us with their care.”

Variety Care’s latest project was one of only 20 grants selected for TCI’s 2018 Colorado and Oklahoma funding. TCI received more than 213 grant requests for the grant cycle, awarding a cumulative total of $867,009 ($441,061 to Colorado and $434,948 to Oklahoma).

Telligen Community Initiative awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. TCI works to support projects in the priority funding areas of health innovation, health care workforce development and access to care for the underserved. Since 2013, TCI has awarded more than $6.8 million to nearly 180 organizations in Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado.

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.

About Telligen Community Initiative

Telligen Community Initiative (TCI) is the charitable foundation of Telligen, Inc., a private, nonprofit health care intelligence company. TCI provides financial grants to support projects and organizations that strive to improve the health of communities which Telligen serves. TCI’s overall goal is to ensure opportunities for health are available and accessible to everyone. The foundation’s funding focuses on project support within the areas of health innovation, health for the underserved and health care workforce development. For more information about TCI, please visit www.telligenci.org

This content is sponsored by Variety Care Health Center.