2-year-old Oklahoma boy found in drainage ditch covered in bug bites, mud following storm

ANTLERS, Okla. – A 2-year-old boy was found by an officer, who was checking for debris following a storm, covered in bug bites and mud in a drainage ditch over the weekend.

Antlers police officer Keith Capps was patrolling in Antlers Saturday afternoon, looking for possible debris in the road, when all of a sudden he saw something that caught his eye.

“And noticed what I thought was a baby doll,” said Capps. “Caught movement out of the corner of my eye and that’s when I realized it was a small child.”

Capps got out of his vehicle and picked the boy up from out of the ditch, near the drainage portion.

“Covered in mud, grass, normal debris that you would find in a drainage ditch,” Capps said. “There was some crying, some pointing, some moaning.”

Capps then told dispatch to call paramedics and Child Protective Services.

The boy, who did not talk, was taken to the hospital to be treated. Capps says the boy was covered in welts.

“Ant bites, other bites that can’t be released at this time due to the other investigation,” Capps said.

The child’s mother told KXII one of their other children had let the boy out of the door that day. She says the boy was only outside for about six minutes to play in the water from the storm.

“It’s not every day you drive down the street and see a child in a ditch,” Capps said.

Antlers police and DHS are investigating the incident. A hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Capps told KXII he plans to give the district attorney reports for child neglect charges against four adults in the case.