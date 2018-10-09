× 70-year-old man drowns in pond

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 70-year-old man is dead after being found in a pond on private property.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they were called to a drowning around 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening in Braggs.

Investigators say 70-year-old Paul Thornpaugh’s wife couldn’t find him for a period of time, and started looking around the property. Ultimately, she found Thornpaugh partially submerged in a pond on the property.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.