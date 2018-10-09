9-year-old aspiring runner wants to be adopted by a mom and a dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Andrew has a caring spirit to go with his handsome grin.

He is a 9-year-old who has had to endure way too much for his young age. His caregivers say he's curious, friendly, fun and quite energetic.

"I like to run a lot. I've been practicing," Andrew said.

Right now, nothing is slowing down this 9-year-old.

"I'm preparing for the Olympics," Andrew said.

Long distance running, relay races and jumping hurdles are among Andrew's goals.

When he's not dreaming about being an athlete, he's conquering his favorite subject in school.

"Math and that's all," he said.

When asked where in the world he would want to go on vacation, he says that he would want to stay away from beaches.

"Not to the beach because I think there are sharks. Sand sharks," he said.

You can see, Andrew has quite the imagination, but he says he wouldn't mind a trip to the mountains.

"The tallest mountain is Mount Everest I think,” Andrew correctly said.

Andrew really likes the foster home where he currently lives but he knows he might not be there for long.

"Last year, I moved seven times. I thought I moved 32 times," he said.

That uncertainty is just one of the reasons he'd like to be adopted.

"Riding bikes a lot 'cause I like to ride bikes a lot, a lot, a lot," Andrew said.

Andrew wants both a mom and a dad, and says siblings would be pretty great too.

"A lot. I want about two [brothers.] I only want one sister," he added.

A loving boy racing around life until he finds a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Andrew, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

'A Place To Call Home' is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.