Affidavit: Suspect used “machine gun pistol” in armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a local motel.

On Oct.7, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Woodspring Suites, located at 4300 W. I-40 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the alleged suspect walked into the motel and pulled out a “green and tan machine gun pistol,” according to the police report.

When the suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money, the clerk took off running.

In the motel’s surveillance video, you can see the alleged suspect jump over the counter and follow the victim to the back.

Authorities say the alleged suspect demanded that the victims lie down on the floor and hand over their cell phones. The suspect put the phones in a drawer and then stole cash from another drawer before leaving the motel.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.