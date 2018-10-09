× Cars, roof damaged as possible tornado tears through Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Several cars were tossed in the air and the roof of a business was nearly destroyed when a possible tornado ripped through town.

The possible tornado tore through Midwest City around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the JCPenney near SE 29th and Air Depot, where they originally thought there was a car wreck. Once they arrived on scene, crews learned strong winds tossed several cars into the air.

“My manager called on the PA system and said that the cars were damaged. I came up here to the front, and they were stacked on top of each other,” said Sherry Martin, who was inside JCPenney at the time.

According to fire crews, no one was inside the cars.

Around the same time, fire crews responded to Tomcat Aviation a few blocks away, where strong winds tore apart a good portion of the roof.

“About a third of the building, the top has just rolled back and flipped over on there. Some roof handling air units have been tossed off,” said Bert Norton, the Midwest City fire chief.

Norton said they had no reports of any injuries.