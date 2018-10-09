Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigating after dogs found dead inside crates on side of road

Warning: Some viewers may find photos in the Facebook post below disturbing.

INDIAHOMA, Okla. – An investigation is underway after three dogs were found dead inside of crates near Indiahoma last week.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department says they’re looking for the person, or persons, responsible for dumping the three dogs off on the side of a road in locked crates.

“Two cages, one had two dogs in it that were already passed away. The other cage had a dog who had tried to bite himself out of the cage and got a foot hung. When the deputies got there they finally got him free, but it was so badly shaped we had to have it put down,” Sheriff Kenny Stradley told KSWO.

Stradley says the department is working hard on the investigation, and wants to find who is responsible.

“It’s bad enough, and it’s against the law, if you throw a dog out. But to throw one out in a cage. There’s no chance they can get any water or any food or anything like that. That’s pretty sorry,” Stradley said. “We’re doing everything we can to find out who did this and we’re trying to bring charges to them.”

Stradley told KSWO the department does have a few leads they are following up, but would still like anyone with information to call (580) 353-4282.