Community group hoping new reward leads to clues in Carina Saunders murder

BETHANY, Okla. – It has been seven years since an Oklahoma teenager was brutally murdered and dismembered, and now a community group is hoping to gain a few more clues in connection to her death.

On Oct. 13, 2011, officers were called to the Homeland store on N.W. 23rd St. after receiving numerous reports of a foul odor.

When they arrived, investigators found a black bag with a severed human head and other dismembered body parts inside it.

Shortly after the discovery, authorities learned the body belonged to 19-year-old Carina Brianne Saunders.

Throughout the investigation, officials learned Saunders may have been tortured and killed at an abandoned house in southwest Oklahoma City before her body was dumped in Bethany.

Authorities initially arrested two men in connection with Saunders’ murder, but the charges were dropped.

Seven years after her death, a community group is hoping to bring renewed interest to the case.

The group has posted flyers around Oklahoma City, advertising a $50,000 reward from an anonymous donor for the video of Saunders’ murder or $30,000 for irrefutable proof of the identity of her killers.

Interested persons are asked to send an email to dontbeacoward13@yahoo.com.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tell News 4 they are not connected with this reward, and cannot verify its legitimacy or offer any details about the reward.

The OSBI is still offering a reward up to $10,000 for the person who provides information that helps substantially progress the case.

To make a tip, call 1-800-522-8017 or email a tip to tips@osbi.ok.gov.