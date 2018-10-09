× Damage assessments conducted at Tinker Air Force Base after severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Damage assessments are being conducted at Tinker Air Force Base after a possible tornado touched down in the area Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., a possible tornado hit near the base causing damage to facilities and vehicles.

Tinker officials say facilities suffered physical damage as heating and air conditioning units were blown off rooftops. And, at least two vehicles were overturned during the storm.

Damage assessments are still being conducted.

While damage assessments are still being conducted by the Fire Department, the full extent is not known at this time. Safety and security of base personnel remains top priority, and no injuries have been reported due to this storm. pic.twitter.com/JORG9iZwNx — Tinker AFB (@Team_Tinker) October 9, 2018

The National Weather Service in Norman will determine if a tornado touched down near the base.

There were no reports of any injuries.