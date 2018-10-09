Deputies involved in deadly shooting placed on paid administrative leave

OKARCHE, Okla. – Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office have identified the five deputies who have been placed on leave following a deadly shooting.

On Monday, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said it started when Union City police noticed a stolen pickup truck.

“We were involved in a pursuit that started earlier this morning. The white truck that’s in the center median actually belongs to Braum’s Dairy Farms in Tuttle, and it was stolen this morning,” West said.

West said the suspect had no plans on stopping for law enforcement, leading officers from Union City to Okarche.

“We went through Okarche and, from what I understand, the vehicle was doing about 60 miles an hour through town,” he said.

West said speeds quickly doubled in a matter of seconds, making it dangerous for drivers along U.S. Highway 81.

“He sped up to about 100 miles an hour and was passing vehicles on the shoulder. The ground is wet from the rains, and the driver lost control, the vehicle shot back across the highway in front of those vehicles into the center median and came to a rest,” he said.

"The guy was trying to get out of the center median and, in order to prevent it from continuing on, he fired some rounds in one of the tires to flatten it," West said.

Officials say the suspect got out of the vehicle with a firearm, which is when he was shot.

"The guy came out of the vehicle with a firearm, and five of my deputies fired rounds," West said.

On Tuesday, the Canadian County Sheriff' Office said that five deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the OSBI investigation into the shooting.

The deputies placed on administrative leave have been identified as Major John Bridges, Lt. Bryan Dellinger, Lt. Jason Glass, Deputy Sheriff Chris Sonaggera and Deputy Christopher Contreras.

“Being placed on paid administrative leave is not a punitive action, but rather a routine step while the matter is being investigated. It’s no indication that any of them have done anything wrong,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.