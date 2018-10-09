EXCLUSIVE: The Dentist’s Wife speaks to News 4 about her husband’s double life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - Next week, Tulsa dentist Dr. Bert Franklin will be formally sentenced for his role in the death of Lincoln Lewis, 19 months.

It's a story we've been covering for two years, since the summer of 2016 when the baby boy was killed.

Tuesday night, News 4 will have a side of the story you've never heard: an exclusive interview with the dentist's wife.

In September, Oklahoma County prosecutors painted a picture for the jury in Oklahoma County court that Dr. Franklin was a murderer.

The state said Dr. Franklin was a killer who took the life of his lover's young son.

But, there was another side of Dr. Franklin which his jury did not see.

He was also a husband and a father of four young children.

The jury did not see the man Shavonne Franklin fell in love with 14 years ago.

Dr. Franklin's wife, Shavonne, said they had a happy marriage and a strong family.

She said there was no one her girls loved more than their dad.

At 10 p.m., Mrs. Franklin opens up in an honest conversation about her husband's affair, her faith through the trial and the reason she is not filing for divorce.

"I sought (God). My faith is very important to me and I cried out to the Lord. What do I do?" she said.

Ali Meyer talks with Dr. Franklin's wife and his children.

They are the family he deceived for months as he was living a double life.