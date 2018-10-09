× George and Burton Lead Thunder to Overtime Win in Preseason Finale

Paul George had 26 first half points, and Deonte Burton scored 11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 12 points in overtime as OKC beat Milwaukee 119-115 in the preseason finale for the Thunder on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena.

George didn’t play in the second half, but scored 26 points in the first half, hitting three 3-pointers to lead OKC to a 55-48 lead.

The Thunder built a 12-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Bucks rallied, and Tim Frazier hit a three-pointer with nine-tenths of a second left to tie the game at 107 and force overtime.

Burton took over in the OT, slamming back a missed shot and then hitting three 3-pointers, the first to tie the game at 112, the second to give OKC a 115-112 lead, and the last to make it 118-115 Thunder and give OKC the lead for good.

Burton finished with 16 points.

Rookie Hamidou Diallo added 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as well.

The Thunder finish preseason play 3-1 and will open the regular season Tuesday, October 16, at Golden State at 9:30 pm.