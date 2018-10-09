× Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for all 77 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – After strong storms moved through the state over the last few days, a state of emergency has been issued for all 77 counties.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties due to flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds.

Severe storms have been causing damage in areas across the state since Friday, Oct. 5, but the storms culminated with a series of tornado warnings being issued on Tuesday morning.

The storm system has delivered widespread heavy rain and high winds across much of the state, with damage to power lines and power poles, trees and structures.

Numerous tornadoes have also been reported.

Officials warn that additional severe weather with flooding is possible this weekend.

Gov. Fallin’s executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness.

The state of emergency lasts 30 days.