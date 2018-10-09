“It’s just in pieces,” Residents clean up after wind, storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Several residents are cleaning up after severe weather moved across the state Tuesday, damaging homes and property.

Vicky Zegrati lives in Midwest City. She rushed to a home Tuesday morning near Choctaw Road and Highway 62, where some of her family lives. Shingles from the barn roof were scattered on their property when News 4 met up with Zegrati. A tree was also knocked down, along with a small barn used to store farming equipment.

"We’ve never had anything like this," Zegrati told News 4. "This tree has been here my whole life. When we were little, we always played on this."

Choctaw Fire Chief Loren Bumgarner says the city sustained moderate damage, likely around half a mile's worth. He, along with other members of the fire department, were surveying damaging in the Choctaw Trails neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Fences, roofs, a little shed, damage to a pretty good sized barn," he said, describing damage. "OG&E and their power pole is probably the worst. The others are fences, debris in yards that just blew away."

In Midwest City, Floyd Appleton and his wife Shirley said they were home around 8 a.m. when they heard heavy winds outside before a tree crashed on their rental home.

"It sounded like a darn freight train going over the house," Appleton said. "It broke rafters and joists and all that inside."

Appleton and his landlord spent most of Tuesday morning clearing the top of his roof. He says they'll need to cover parts of it with tarps for the time being; however, they also sustained damage in their backyard.

"I have a big shed back there and it’s just demolished. It covers all my yard tools, lawn mowers all that. It’s just in pieces. Some of our lawn furniture, I don’t even know where it is," he said. "It’s gone. It might be in houses, who knows."