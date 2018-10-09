× List of highways closed due to flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rain, heavy thunderstorms, and even tornadoes have swept across the state over the past few days.

After severe storms crossed the state on Tuesday, we will dry out briefly with cooler temperatures before more rain hits this weekend.

Here is a list of all the highways closed due to high water levels:

ALFALFA COUNTY

SH-45 from the junction of US-281 in Woods county east to Carmen in Alfalfa county is NOW closed.

SH-8B from SH-8 west to Aline is closed.

SH-11/SH-8 is closed from US-64 north to Driftwood.

GRANT COUNTY

US-81 from Medford south to Pond Creek is closed.

KAY COUNTY

The northbound I-35 on and off-ramps to W. Braman Rd./Bender Rd. are closed.

US-177 just north of the SH-11 junction in Blackwell is closed.

US-77 is closed from SH-156 north to Fountain Rd. in Kay and Noble counties.

WOODS COUNTY

SH-11 east of US-281 north of Alva is closed. Local detour is in place.