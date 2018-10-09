Lose power? List of phone numbers if you need to call your electric company
OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of customers are without power following severe storms Tuesday morning.
Here is a list of numbers if you need to report an outage with your power company:
- OG&E 800-522-6870
- AEP/PSO – 888-216-3523
- Oklahoma Electric Co-op 405-321-2024
- Edmond Electric: 405-359-4541
- Caddo Electric Co-op: 800-868-8243
- Alfalfa Electric Co-op: 888-736-3837
- Rural Electric Co-op: 800-259-3504
- Cimarron Electric: 800-375-4121
- Kay Electric Co-op: 800-535-1079
- Central Rural Electric Co-op: 405-372-2884
- Canadian Valley Electric Co-op: 405-382-3680