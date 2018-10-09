Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Lose power? List of phone numbers if you need to call your electric company

Posted 9:03 am, October 9, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of customers are without power following severe storms Tuesday morning.

Here is a list of numbers if you need to report an outage with your power company:

  • OG&E 800-522-6870
  • AEP/PSO – 888-216-3523
  • Oklahoma Electric Co-op 405-321-2024
  • Edmond Electric: 405-359-4541
  • Caddo Electric Co-op: 800-868-8243
  • Alfalfa Electric Co-op: 888-736-3837
  • Rural Electric Co-op: 800-259-3504
  • Cimarron Electric: 800-375-4121
  • Kay Electric Co-op: 800-535-1079
  • Central Rural Electric Co-op: 405-372-2884
  • Canadian Valley Electric Co-op: 405-382-3680