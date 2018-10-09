Man charged with second-degree murder for deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist who is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian along a busy Oklahoma City street is now being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say 38-year-old Frank McCoy was killed in July after he was hit by a motorcyclist while crossing the street on Western Avenue, near N.W. 42nd Street.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as 34-year-old Timothy Bowie, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition

At the time, Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said speed was being considered a factor but they were unsure exactly how fast Bowie was going.

“Oklahoma City is a tight community, and he was definitely a huge part of that. His laugh, his smile, his humor – a great friend and father,” Seth Lewis, a friend of McCoy, told News 4. “The fact that the motorcycle was going so fast at an insane rate is not normal but, even with daily traffic, I feel like Western Avenue still needs so much improvement for pedestrian safety to help make our city a walk-able city.”

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour along Western Ave., but shop owners say it is not uncommon for motorists to disobey the law.

Now, court documents are providing more details about the crash.

According to NewsOK, investigators determined that Bowie was going about 89 miles per hour in the 25 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash.

Online court records indicate that Bowie has been charged with second-degree murder and driving while under the influence of alcohol.