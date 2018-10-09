× Man taken to hospital following stabbing in east Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the arm in east Oklahoma City Monday night.

Police say a woman called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. and said that her boyfriend was stabbed near Tinker Diagonal Street and Reno Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital where is he expected to be OK.

One man was taken into custody.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.