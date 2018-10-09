Man wanted for murder in Missouri was found in Garvin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - Investigators said 22-year-old Billy Sage Medley's days on the run are over.

Medley stands accused of a double murder in Dallas county, Missouri.

Medley is accused of killing Joe and Brandy Allen outside their Missouri home, and police said they believe it started as a robbery.

“My daughter and my son-in-law. They had no enemies. They was just trying to protect their property and some ruthless murderers murdered them,” said Ron Barclay, the victim’s father.

Brandy Allen’s father told a local Missouri TV station, he found his daughter and son-in-law dead on the front porch.

“They went out to confront the people and ended up in a gun-battle,” said Sheriff Scott Rice with Dallas County.

Medley has family in Oklahoma and investigator believed he crossed state lines to get there.

“The sheriff's department there in Missouri was able to get ahold of the Pauls Valley Police department; apparently they've been pinging a cell phone that the girlfriend of the suspect had used or was using, or something. They we're able to locate them at a residence in Pauls Valley,” said OHP Captain Paul Timmons.

Pauls Valley police received information that Medley was hiding in a home.

Around 3:45 Tuesday morning, Pauls Valley and Highway Patrol found Medley inside.

Investigators said Medley surrendered peacefully and is locked in the Garvin County Jail on two murder warrants.

"I'm glad to be able to assist in capturing these individuals that had committed such a violent crime," said Captain Timmons.