Man wanted in connection to double homicide in Missouri arrested in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Missouri was arrested in Pauls Valley.

Billy Sage Medley, 22, is charged in the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas, Missouri. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was found dead outside of their home after what started as a possible attempted robbery on September 30.

Authorities announced in a Facebook post over the weekend that Medley had connections and family in Yukon, Oklahoma. They believed he was headed to the area to seek refuge.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Laclede County officials received a tip on Monday that led officials to a residence in Pauls Valley.

Medley was arrested without incident during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Officials did not release any other details.