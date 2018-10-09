× Oklahoma finance officials say don’t expect windfall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – State finance officials say collections to Oklahoma’s main operating fund came in slightly below the official estimate last month and that Oklahomans shouldn’t expect much of a financial windfall this year.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services announced Tuesday that collections to Oklahoma’s General Revenue Fund in September were about 1.5 percent below the monthly estimate.

Although overall collections to the state treasury have been strong, OMES Director Denise Northrup says collections to its main operating fund are in line with the official estimate for the first quarter.

The state budget is based on the official estimate.

For September, overall corporate and individual income tax collections to the general fund exceeded the estimate, while gross production taxes on oil and gas came in below the estimate.