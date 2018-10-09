Oklahoma man offering reward after goats found shot, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA, Okla. - A man in eastern Oklahoma is offering a reward after four of his goats were shot and killed on his property over the weekend.

On October 6, Greg Conrad noticed something was wrong when he couldn't find his goats.

"They come up and we feed them and play with them, but Saturday they didn't come up," he said.

Conrad says the goats often roam free on several acres of land he owns in Pocola.

He says he thought they had gotten out of the fence, but when he went to look, he found one of his male goats with a gunshot wound.

"He had been shot and was down in the tall grass where we couldn't see him, but he had been shot in the front right shoulder," Conrad told KFSM.

Another one of the goats had been shot in the scrotum. Two pregnant female goats were also found, but later died.

Conrad says it's like losing family.

"They're pets. They're not livestock. They come up and we feed them a hand, they're part of the family," he said. "It was intentionally. They had to pursue them all the way across the property. So we know it was intentional, but don't know why."

According to KFSM, Conrad said he has filed a police report, and "has taken steps to ensure his goats are safer since the shooting."

He is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocola Police Department at (918) 436-2476.